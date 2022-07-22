Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

A prosecuty says a school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said in a report released Friday that school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4. The report says an assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets Clark fired. Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on an attempted capital murder charge.

