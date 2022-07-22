Tennessee agents probe police beating from traffic violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing why police officers in the town of Oakland kicked down a door and violently arrested a 25-year-old Black man accused of speeding and running a stop sign. Outrage about the arrest began to spread as video posted on social media showed officers chasing Brandon Calloway through the home on Saturday, attempting to stun him, and beating him bloody before dragging him away. An attorney for the family could not immediately be reached for comment. Calloway is charged with evading arrest, resisting a stop, disorderly conduct and speeding.

