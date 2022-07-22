Trooper accused of hitting loose horse with patrol vehicle
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle. Officials said Friday that Corporal Michael Perillo was suspended after the charges were filed by the internal affairs division. His bail was set at $50,000. It’s not known whether he has an attorney to speak for him. Perillo responded to a call involving a loose horse on a road in Chester County in December. Authorities say he drove a vehicle into the horse multiple times and caused it to fall. Officials say Perillo then used the vehicle to pin the horse to the pavement. Another trooper euthanized it.