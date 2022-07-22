UK blames France as travelers face hours-long port delays

LONDON (AP) — Britons heading off on holiday by ferry face hours-long waits, and authorities are blaming French officials for the chaos. Port of Dover authorities said a lack of French border officials was leading to waits of up to six hours on Friday for border checks at the English Channel port. Long lines of tourist and freight traffic snarled roads for miles (kilometers) around. Millions of people in Britain are trying to start vacations this weekend, the start of the summer holidays for most schools. They face the threat of disruption by road, sea, rail and air, with fuel price protests and ongoing airport delays adding to the chaos.

