US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says it will take emergency action soon to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental reviews typically needed to cut smaller trees in national forests and use intentionally lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense brush. Raging wildfires have killed up to 20% of all large sequoias over the past two years. The effort is one of several under consideration to save the species native only in California. Some environmentalists criticized the plan.

