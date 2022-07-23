315 kids, adults shelter at school to escape Haiti gang war

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of children and adults are sheltering at a high school in Haiti’s capital after fleeing shooting in a neighborhood where fighting between two rival gangs in recent weeks has caused dozens of deaths and destroyed homes. An official of the religious community group Kizito said Saturday that 315 people from the violence-wracked Cite Soleil district have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school. Classes are out for summer vacation, and classrooms at the school have been converted into dormitories, where teenagers, children and toddlers sleep on small mattresses provided by the nonprofit group. Some adults are sleeping on the ground without mattresses. The official says many of the children sheltering at the school came without their parents.

