Iraq submits complaint to UN against Turkey after attack
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Foreign Ministry says it’s filed a complaint to the U.N. Security Council, requesting an urgent session to discuss a deadly attack this week that Baghdad blames on Turkey. The ministry also says that Baghdad has recalled its chargé d’affaires from Ankara. Iraq’s parliament convened a session on Saturday to discuss Wednesday’s attack in Iraq’s northern, Kurdish-run region that killed nine people. Turkey says it’s targeting Kurdish militants who have waged a decadeslong insurgency against Ankara but denied it was behind Wednesday’s attack. The escalation threatens to further erode ties between the two countries.