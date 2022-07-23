Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities say the death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across the country has reached 304. The government said on Saturday that the volatile, impoverished southwestern Baluchistan province has had 99 people killed in rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding. There have been 70 dead in southern Sindh province. Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Every year, much of Pakistan struggles with the annual monsoons, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September. Rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

