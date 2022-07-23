Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian rescue service says Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians as the military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the occupied West Bank. The military did not immediately provide additional details on Sunday’s operation. But forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided. Israeli media said the military was still operating Sunday morning in other parts of the West Bank. Media reports said no Israeli forces were wounded in the fighting.

