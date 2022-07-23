Tunisians protest proposed constitution; call it “a coup”

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Small but loud demonstrations have taken place in the Tunisian capital of Tunis ahead of a referendum Monday on President Kais Saied’s new constitution. Critics say the changes may help him try to legitimize his power grab, which they call “a coup.” On Saturday, a few hundred people marched on Bourguiba Avenue, the capital’s main artery, to denounce the proposals to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. In sometimes violent clashes with police, 10 people were arrested. Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to “save the country” from a political and economic crisis.

