Group seeks ex-Sri Lankan president’s arrest in Singapore

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A rights group says it has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore’s Attorney General, seeking to arrest ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in war crimes alleged to have been committed during Sri Lanka’s civil war. The International Truth and Justice Project says in a news release that the group’s lawyers filed the complaint requesting Rajapaksa’s immediate arrest for his role as the secretary of defense during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which ended in 2009. Rajapaksa fled the country in mid-July after angry Sri Lankan protesters stormed his residence. He first went to nearby Maldives and then flew into Singapore.

