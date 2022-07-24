Houthi report says flash floods in Yemen leave 9 dead

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi media say flash floods swept through Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least nine people dead. The Houthi-run Sanaa Radio say casualties were reported in the capital of Sanaa and the southwestern province of Dhamar, where it began raining late last week. In Dhamar, at least six people were killed when floods swept their vehicle late Saturday. Three more children dead after heavy rains damaged their home in the capital’s district of Moaeen. Both Sanaa and Dhamar are held by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been warring since 2014 with the internationally recognized government aided by a Saudi-led coalition.

