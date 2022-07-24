UN envoy condemns Yemen attack that killed child, wounded 10
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen has condemned suspected rebel shelling of a residential neighborhood in the southwestern city of Taiz that killed at least one child and wounded 10. An eyewitness said a group of children were playing in an open area in one of Taiz’s neighborhoods when the attack happened on Saturday. The information minister of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said one of the wounded children died on Sunday. He blamed the rebel Houthis, for the attack which came amid U.N. efforts to have a truce that has been in place in the war-torn country since April extended again in August. There was no immediate comment from the rebels.