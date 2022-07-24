US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. marshal has been shot in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets that the officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital. The condition or identity of the officer, what led to the shooting and whether the officer’s gun was fired was not released. The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.