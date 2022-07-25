76-year-old rape suspect arrested in 2 unsolved murders

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that a San Francisco Bay Area man suspected of a 2021 rape has been arrested in the killings of two women that had been unsolved for decades. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says DNA collected from 76-year-old James Ray Gary, of Fairfield, matched the sex crime and DNA collected from the 1980 killing of Latrelle Lindsay of Union City and the 1996 killing of Winifred Douglas of the Oakland/Berkeley area. Officials say Gary was arrested last week and is being held without bail. It was not immediately known if Gary has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

