Bahamian officials search for survivors after boat sinks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas are combing shorelines and open waters in hopes of finding more survivors after a boat carrying up to an estimated 60 Haitian migrants apparently capsized. Divers have found the bodies of 15 women, one man and a toddler, while another 20 men and five women have been rescued since Sunday, according to Bahamian officials. Capt. Shonedel Pinder, deputy commander of the Bahamas Defense Force said Monday that the U.S. government is helping with the ongoing search as local authorities deploy drones, planes and submersibles.

