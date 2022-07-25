EU struggles with how to cut off its reliance on Russian gas

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are struggling to find common ground on how to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian natural gas. They seek to appease wary consumers at home while upholding unity as Moscow turns down the tap. On the eve of an emergency meeting to discuss plans to cut EU gas use 15% over the coming months, envoys on Monday were still brokering a possible compromise. The bloc is bracing for a possible full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies that could add a big chill to this winter. Russia has cut off or reduced gas to a dozen EU countries. On Monday, it said it will slash gas flows this week through a major pipeline to Germany.

