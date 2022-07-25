EXPLAINER: What’s behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump continues to push for decertification of his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, particularly in Wisconsin. One of the loudest advocates in that battleground state, a Republican state lawmaker running for governor, wants the Legislature to rescind the 10 Electoral College votes from the state that went to Biden. His resolution does not seek to undo victories by anyone else in 2020, including his own race. Legal experts, including Republican attorneys, say despite Trump and his allies continuing to call for decertifying the results, there is no legal means to do so or evidence to support their claims..

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.