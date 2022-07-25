For once, Cherokee actor Wes Studi cast as romantic co-star

In Wes Studi’s potent and pioneering acting career, he has played vengeful warriors, dying prisoners and impassioned resistance leaders. For three decades, he has arrestingly crafted wide-ranging portraits of the Native American experience. But one thing he had never done in a movie is give someone a kiss. In “A Love Song,” a tender indie film starring Dale Dickey, Studi is for the first time cast as a romantic co-star. For Studi, the standout of “The Last of the Mohicans,” it was a long overdue deviation to rom-com territory. “A Love Song” opens in select theaters Friday.

