For once, Cherokee actor Wes Studi cast as romantic co-star
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
In Wes Studi’s potent and pioneering acting career, he has played vengeful warriors, dying prisoners and impassioned resistance leaders. For three decades, he has arrestingly crafted wide-ranging portraits of the Native American experience. But one thing he had never done in a movie is give someone a kiss. In “A Love Song,” a tender indie film starring Dale Dickey, Studi is for the first time cast as a romantic co-star. For Studi, the standout of “The Last of the Mohicans,” it was a long overdue deviation to rom-com territory. “A Love Song” opens in select theaters Friday.