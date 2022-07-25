Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after nearly 2 decades away

NEWPORT, RI (AP) — Folk legend Joni Mitchell has performed her first full-length concert in nearly two decades. The Boston Globe reports she took the stage Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Mitchell joined festival headliner Brandi Carlile and an ensemble of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Marcus Mumford. And she wasn’t there to just to sing. Halfway through the 13-song set, Mitchell played an electric guitar solo. Carlile said it was Mitchell’s first time playing guitar in public since suffering an aneurysm in 2015.

