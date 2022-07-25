Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can’t question fake elector

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that the prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor. The judge’s decision Monday likely has no real bearing on the future of Willis’ investigation but provided ammunition to critics who have accused her of pursuing a politically motivated case.

