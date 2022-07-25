Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell is off to Florida to serve a 20-year prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The 60-year-old former socialite was moved from a New York City federal jail last week to FCI Tallahassee. It’s a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital. She had been held under close watch in light of Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide. It wasn’t clear whether Maxwell would be held in restrictive housing or under other special precautions. According to prison consulting firm, the prison also offers yoga, Pilates, movies and an inmate talent show.