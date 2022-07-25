Michigan medical students protest anti-abortion speaker

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of University of Michigan medical students walked out of a weekend ceremony to protest a speaker who publicly opposes abortion rights. Dr. Kristin Collier is an assistant professor of medicine. She was the keynote speaker Sunday at an annual event where new medical students are formally welcomed and given a white lab coat. Collier didn’t refer to abortion during her remarks, but has shared her opinions on social media and in interviews. A video of students walking out of the ceremony was posted to social media and has received more than 11 million views. A petition signed by 340 students had urged the university to drop Collier as a speaker. Spokeswoman Mary Masson said the university “does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs.”

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

