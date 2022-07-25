Mississippi public schools can make their own gun policies

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi education officials are making clear after recent mass shootings in the U.S. that school districts in their state can make their own rules for letting armed people with enhanced licenses onto school grounds. The Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to update a 1990 internal policy that until now had prohibited anyone other than law enforcement from carrying guns on public school campuses. The state’s department of education argued that the 1990 policy conflicted with the state’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry law. The department also argued that the old policy “predates any notable school shootings.” Department officials said state law grants school districts the authority to determine what their gun policies entail.

