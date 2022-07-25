Principal of school where massacre occurred placed on leave

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says the principal has been placed on administrative leave. Mandy Gutierrez’s attorney Ricardo Cedillo of San Antonio says Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell placed the Robb Elementary School principal on paid administrative leave Monday. A legislative committee blamed Gutierrez and an assistant for knowing a lock to the classroom where the killings happened May 24 wasn’t working. Also Monday, the district school board approved a three-week postponement of the start of the district school year until Sept. 6.

