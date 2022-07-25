Report: Tokyo Olympic board member under investigation

TOKYO (AP) — Prosecutors have searched the home of former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive board member Haruyuki Takahashi in connection with payments made to him by an Olympic sponsor of the Tokyo Games. The Japanese news agency Kyodo says Takahashi is thought to have received around 45 million yen ($330,000) from clothing retailer Aoki Holdings Inc. Kyodo says Aoki’s Olympic sponsorship was announced about a year after the reported payments but as a quasi-civil servant Takahashi wasn’t allowed to accept money or gifts. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee was dissolved on June 30. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed for a year, opened on July 23, 2021. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government held a ceremony at the $1.4 billion National Stadium to mark the anniversary.

