Truck driver’s trial to start in death of 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club is starting Tuesday. Jurors on Monday traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s route from a New Hampshire auto dealership to the crash site about 10 miles away. The motorcyclists who died were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct. His lawyers have argued one of the motorcyclists was the one who hit the truck and caused the crash.

