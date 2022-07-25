US sends Sherman, Kennedy to visit the Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. is sending a high-profile diplomatic delegation to visit the Solomon Islands next week led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and including Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. The U.S. State Department says the trip is to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal and for the diplomats to meet with Solomon Islands officials. The visit will hold particular personal interest for Sherman and Kennedy, whose fathers both fought there during World War II. It comes after the U.S. and several Pacific nations expressed deep concern about a security pact the Solomon Islands signed with China in April.

