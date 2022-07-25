Where young adults moved to based on race and ethnicity

It turns out millennials haven’t strayed very far from the areas where they grew up. A study released Monday by Harvard University and U.S. Census Bureau researchers found that by age 26, more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away. When they did migrate, where young adults moved to varied by race. Overall, the most popular destinations for all young adults who moved were New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; and Atlanta.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.