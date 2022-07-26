Austria ends COVID-19 quarantine for those with no symptoms

BERLIN (AP) — People infected with COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine themselves in Austria if they don’t exhibit any symptoms. Austria’s health minister said Tuesday the country is scrapping mandatory quarantine for people who have tested positive but don’t feel ill. Austrian news agency APA reported the new regulations will apply next month. Infected people still need to wear masks if they leave their homes unless they are outside or can keep a distance of at least two meters (six feet) from others. They are also not allowed to enter places catering to vulnerable people such as hospitals, nursing homes or facilities for the disabled.

