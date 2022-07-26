Bodies of 8 migrants wash ashore in southern Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities say the bodies of eight migrants have washed ashore in southern Morocco after their dinghy capsized. The bodies were found early Monday in the coastal town of Akhfennir, on Morocco’s Atlantic coast facing the Spanish Canary Islands. Moroccan authorities said 18 other migrants who had been in the capsized dinghy were later found alive. They were from sub-Saharan African countries. Morocco’s Atlantic coast has become a jumping-off point for African migrants aiming to reach Europe via the Canary Islands.

