Liberia marks its founding and independence amid challenges

LOUISIANA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia is celebrating two major anniversaries this year — 200 years ago freed slaves from the U.S. arrived here and 25 years later they declared the country to be independent. Amid the festivities for Independence Day on Tuesday, many Liberians say the West African country’s promise is unfulfilled and too many of its people still live in poverty. Critics say nearly 20 years after the country’s back-to-back civil wars killed an estimated 250,000 people between 1989 and 2003, many of Liberia’s children still yearn for an opportunity to go to school. Information minister Lederhood Rennie said that major celebrations for these anniversaries are necessary to build national pride and honor the work of many to establish the nation.

