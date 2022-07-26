Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office. Police say the thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself. San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar. The doughnut company’s founder says they’re grateful no one was hurt during the crime. They plan to deliver treats to San Rafael police.