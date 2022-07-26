Serbian police break up people-smuggling gang, find migrants

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have broken up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary. They found weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Police also found 120 migrants during the operation early on Tuesday in the area of Mali Horgos. Police photos from the scene showed families with small children sitting in the shade by a house wall. Tuesday’s operation apparently is part of stepped-up police activity against people-smugglers following a clash in the area in early July that left one person dead.

