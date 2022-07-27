Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:06 AM

African nations talk climate ahead of major UN meeting

KTVZ

By WANJOHI KABUKURU
Associated Press

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — African nations opened climate talks in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Wednesday to identify their priorities and come up with a common position ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Egypt in November, known as COP27. The talks come as the continent grapples with devastating cyclones in the south and a debilitating drought across the east and Horn of Africa. Officials are expected to decide whether to ask developing nations for reparations for environmental damage in Africa, known in climate circles as loss and damage.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content