African nations talk climate ahead of major UN meeting

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — African nations opened climate talks in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Wednesday to identify their priorities and come up with a common position ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Egypt in November, known as COP27. The talks come as the continent grapples with devastating cyclones in the south and a debilitating drought across the east and Horn of Africa. Officials are expected to decide whether to ask developing nations for reparations for environmental damage in Africa, known in climate circles as loss and damage.

