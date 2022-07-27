Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s kin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to execute a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s two daughters to spare the man’s life. Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday night at a south Alabama prison. He was convicted of the 1994 shooting death of 26-year-old Faith Hall and sentenced to death. Hall’s daughters say they’ve forgiven James and would rather he serve life in prison. But Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declined to intervene, and the state attorney general advised an execution would ensure justice was carried out. The daughters were 3 and 6 when their mother was killed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.