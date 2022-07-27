Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare and sometimes deadly bacteria — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States. U.S. health officials say they found the bacteria on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease. Officials say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday sent an alert to doctors about the discovery. The bacteria can cause an illness called melioidosis. It’s treatable if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia and blood infections if not properly treated.

