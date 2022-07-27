China rejects report it tried to obtain Federal Reserve data

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data. The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal U.S. commercial and government information. The Journal said a Fed employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during a bout of U.S.-Chinese trade tensions was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs. A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said the report has “no factual basis.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.