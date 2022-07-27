Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who federal authorities say lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested Friday in Hawaii. The couple lived for decades under the names of babies who died in Texas in the late 1960s. Court records indicate the case could be about more than identity theft. Federal prosecutors seeking to hold the couple without bail say they discovered photos of the two in what appeared to be uniforms of the former Russian spy service.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

