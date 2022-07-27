Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities say a couple who lived for years in Hawaii while using the names of two dead Texas infants should be held without bail on charges of identity theft and conspiracy against the government. Walter Glenn Primrose, a U.S. defense contractor, and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested last week outside Honolulu. Court documents say that since 1987, they fraudulently assumed the identities of babies who died in the 1960s. Prosecutors seeking no bail for the couple cite Primrose’s secret security clearance and photos of the two in what appeared to be uniforms of the former Russian spy service. Morrison’s lawyer says the photos were taken for fun and the duo have been law-abiding citizens for 30 years. An attorney for Primrose declined to comment.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

