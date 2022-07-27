Indiana man admits buying gun used to kill Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to making an illegal “straw” purchase of a handgun that was later used to kill a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop. Thirty-year-old Jamel Danzy, of Hammond, entered the plea Wednesday to one count of federal firearm conspiracy during a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman. Danzy could get up to a year and four months in prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 28. Officer Ella French was killed and her partner was critically wounded last August after they stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side. Two brothers who were in the SUV, Eric and Emonte Morgan, are awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

