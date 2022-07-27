Jail guard describes how Florida school shooter attacked him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jail guard says school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning. Broward County sheriff’s Sgt. Raymond Beltran testified Wednesday that Cruz charged him, threw him to the floor and tried to grab his stun gun. The brawl happened in November 2018, nine months after Cruz murdered 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Beltran says he was able to wrest the Taser away from Cruz. He then used it to hit Cruz and get him on the ground. Beltran was testifying at Cruz’s penalty trial, which will decide if he is sentenced to death or life without parole for the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre.

