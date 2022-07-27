Man tied to officer’s attack pleads guilty to lesser charges

A West Virginia man initially charged with attacking a police officer who died after the U.S. Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor offenses. George Tanios was indicted on felony charges last year but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanors. Tanios and a Pennsylvania man, Julian Khater, were charged with conspiring to assault Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. A medical examiner determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Prosecutors also extended an offer for Khater to plead guilty to a felony assault charge. Khater hasn’t decided whether to accept it.

