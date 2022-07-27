New Los Angeles bridge opens, then quickly closes amid chaos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The newest bridge in Los Angeles, a $588-million architectural marvel with views of the downtown skyline, opened to great fanfare on July 10. It has already been closed, to great dismay, several times since then amid chaos and collisions. The 6th Street Viaduct — which soars over the concrete-lined Los Angeles River to connect downtown to the historic Eastside — quickly became a hotspot for street racing, illegal takeovers, crashes, graffiti and social media stunts. Police have closed the bridge multiple times though an exact count was not available Wednesday. Officials hope to install speed bumps, safety fences and cameras on the less than three-week-old bridge to curtail the behavior.

