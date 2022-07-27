New rule to thwart railroad efforts to cut train crews to 1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroads will be required to maintain two-person crews under a new rule announced Wednesday that will thwart the industry’s efforts to cut crews down to one person. Railroads will be required to keep using two-person crews in most circumstances as they haul all kinds of cargo, including hazardous materials, across the country. But there will be an exception to allow short-line railroads that have already been using one-man crews to continue using them if they can prove it is safe. The railroads’ proposal to reduce crew size has been a key issue in the deadlocked contract talks. Unions have long opposed the idea because of concerns about safety and preserving jobs.

