Spain: Shakira rejects prosecutors’ offer, faces tax trial

MADRID (AP) — The public relations firm that represents Shakira says the Colombian pop singer has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain’s government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes. The PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement Wednesday that Shakira “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law.” Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence, if found guilty of tax evasion. No date for the trial has been set.

