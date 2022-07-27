Sri Lanka’s Parliament approves state of emergency

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament has approved a state of emergency that had been declared by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as his government cracks down on demonstrators it accuses of violence. The vote passed 120-63 in the 225-member Parliament. The decree gives the president the power to make regulations in the interest of public security and order, has to be approved every month. Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency last week before lawmakers elected him to serve the remainder of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term until 2024. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka after thousands of protesters stormed his residence and other buildings. He later resigned. Opposition parties criticized the emergency as a government move to stifle dissent. Police have arrested more people in connection with the protests.

