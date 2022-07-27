Suárez signs with Uruguayan team, returning to soccer roots

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suárez has confirmed that he has signed with Nacional in Montevideo, the club where Uruguay’s historic goal-scorer made his professional soccer debut 17 years ago. A day after announcing that both sides had reached a pre-agreement, the 35-year-old striker posted a message on Twitter the deal was now official. The sides didn’t disclose the financial details or length of the contract. Suárez changed his profile photo on social media to show the white, blue and red of Nacional, one of Uruguay’s most popular teams. “I am proud to wear my shirt again at @Nacional!” Suárez wrote. “Thank you all for the support! SEE YOU SOON.”

