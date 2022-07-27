Workers at Massachusetts Trader Joe’s store take union vote

Employees at a Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. A union organizer says about 80 workers at the Hadley store are scheduled to vote Wednesday and Thursday. The workers are organizing under the name Trader Joe’s United, which if successful, would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Trader Joe’s in a statement welcomes the vote, but said its compensation and benefits are already among the industry’s best.

