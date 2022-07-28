A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — In 1997, Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan. The island democracy is claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. At the time, China had other priorities, and Gingrich had just met the Chinese leader in Beijing. A quarter-century later, the situation is different. China is richer, more heavily armed and less willing to compromise. Why is this important? Because of recent news reports that the current speaker, Nancy Pelosi, might visit Taiwan. Beijing, always wary about Taiwan, is warning of “forceful measures” including military action if she does.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.